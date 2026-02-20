President Lee calls on military to sever links to martial law in joint commissioning ceremony
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 20:41
- SARAH KIM
GYERYONG, South Chungcheong -- President Lee Jae Myung called on the military to sever ties with "past mistakes," in reference to the 2024 martial law fiasco, and be reborn as a "military for the people" while speaking to newly commissioned officers in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, on Friday.
"The Republic of Korea's national defense is stronger than ever before," Lee said through a congratulatory address at a joint commissioning ceremony of the South Korean Army, Navy and Air Force academies at the Gyeryong military compound.
He noted that Seoul is pursuing the construction of nuclear-powered submarines based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and as the world's fifth-largest military power boasts a defense budget that is "1.4 times that of North Korea's gross domestic product."
Lee stressed the need for self-reliant defense capabilities, noting that while some "are still caught up in the dependent mindset that independent national defense is impossible," it is time to set aside such "outdated perceptions and attitudes."
Speaking to the military, Lee called to "thoroughly reflect on and sever ties with the military's past mistakes and be reborn as a military for the people."
He then urged to "thoroughly eradicate the remnants of illegal martial law and create a Korean Armed Forces faithful to its original mission and role."
The remarks at the main military headquarters come after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced by a Seoul court to life imprisonment Thursday over insurrection charges for his mobilization of troops to the National Assembly during his botched martial law imposition in December 2024.
Lee also reiterated the need for the timely transfer of wartime operational control, or Opcon, stating that "South Korea today possesses a national defense more powerful than at any time in history."
He added that South Korea "despite possessing sufficient power to defend itself, some still cling to the dependent mindset that independent national defense is impossible," saying that it is time to overcome such "outdated perceptions and attitudes."
"When we regain wartime operational control based on strong pride in our national defense capabilities and formidable military power, and take the lead in the South Korea-U.S. joint defense posture, an era of truly independent national defense will begin," Lee said.
As a campaign pledge, Lee promised that he will work towards South Korea regaining Opcon within his five-year term.
Lee noted the threats to international order and stressed "we must understand the global situation and always remain vigilant so as not to make the mistake of becoming complacent in an era of peace, failing to prepare for the future."
He promised that the government would make large-scale investments to cutting-edge weapons systems.
Observers included military attachés from countries including the United States, Japan, France, Australia, Turkey, the Philippines and Cambodia.
"Today's joint commissioning ceremony will serve as an opportunity to break down barriers between the military branches, strengthen integration and explore future changes for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces," Lee said.
"Going forward, we will integrate the Army, Navy and Air Force academies to more systematically cultivate national defense talent who will lead future battlefields."
The Blue House said that the blue shirt worn by the president for the ceremony represents the Air Force, and his blue, red and green striped tie represents the Navy, Marine Corps and Army.
