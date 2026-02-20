 Trump notes Korea among countries supporting Gaza reconstruction
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 12:42
President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Feb. 19 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned Korea among the countries that will join a fundraiser to support the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip, as he convened the first meeting of a new U.S.-led international peace organization in Washington on Thursday.
 
Trump referred to Korea, the Philippines and other countries, which he said would contribute to the reconstruction efforts for the Palestinian enclave, during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, which was launched last month to promote peace efforts around the world.
 

"Japan has just committed to an aid fundraiser, which will be a very big one. It's already successful. We know some of the numbers that are being talked about, which will be attended by other nations in the region, including Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and others," he said.
 
"China is going to be involved, and I think Russia is going to be involved," he added.
 
During the meeting, Trump announced that nine countries ― Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait ― have agreed to commit more than $7 billion to relief efforts in Gaza.
 
More than two dozen countries have joined the Board of Peace, an organization leading efforts for peace in Gaza. Korea is not a member, but has sent former Ambassador to Egypt Kim Yong-hyun to Thursday's meeting as an observer.

Yonhap
tags Trump Korea Gaza

