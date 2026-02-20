North preparing for military parade involving 12,000 personnel: PPP lawmaker

North Korea has been preparing for a large-scale military parade involving some 12,000 personnel to mark a key party congress, a South Korean lawmaker said Friday, citing satellite imagery.The imagery compiled by spatial intelligence firm Vantor from Feb. 9 to Tuesday and analyzed by the Korea Defense Security Forum showed some 12,000 people gathered at the Mirim airfield in Pyongyang, according to Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party.The imagery did not yet show movements of large weapons systems usually showcased during the North's military parades, with the defense institute projecting Pyongyang to start bringing armored weapons and missile launchers to the site in phases.The imagery also showed preparations for large-scale mass games involving card sections taking part at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital."The military parade for the Ninth Party Congress is expected to involve mass weapons and personnel, surpassing the scale of the previous political event," Yu said. "It will be a stage to flaunt the North's deepening ties with Russia, attended by senior officials."North Korea kicked off the Ninth Party Congress on Thursday, the first since 2021, in a key event that will set forth the country's major policy on diplomacy, defense, the economy and other areas.In 2021, the North held a large-scale military parade marking the Eighth Party Congress involving some 15,000 personnel and 172 pieces of equipment.Yonhap