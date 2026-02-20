 Lee orders review of loan extension, refinancing rules for owners of multiple homes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee orders review of loan extension, refinancing rules for owners of multiple homes

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 16:36
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior presidential secretaries meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Feb. 19. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior presidential secretaries meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Feb. 19. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that he has ordered officials to review loan extensions and refinancing for people who own multiple homes, signaling potential rule tightening that would treat those loans the same as new home purchases.
 
The comments, shared on X, come after weeks of the president calling for measures to curb housing prices, including discouraging speculative buying.
 

Related Article

Lee said he directed the Cabinet and the presidential secretariat to assess the scale and status of such lending and prepare concrete regulatory measures.
 
“To build a country where the people are sovereign and all can be happy, we must eradicate the real estate unearned income republic,” he wrote.
 
Last week, Lee questioned whether borrowers who still hold multiple homes should continue to receive favorable treatment when their loans mature.
 
"Authorities have already provided tax incentives and given owners time to reduce their holdings. Is it fair to extend further benefits only to those who chose not to do so?" he wrote on X.
 
Some analysts interpreted his comments as aimed primarily at registered rental business operators rather than typical mortgage borrowers. Financial authorities are expected to consider tightening the rent-to-interest ratio, or RTI, which is used to assess loan extensions for rental operators.
 
Lee, however, suggested on Friday that the review should not stop there. “Why are we reviewing only RTI regulations?” he wrote, calling for a broader look at policy options.
 
He argued that extending or refinancing a loan after maturity amounts to new lending and should face comparable restrictions.
 
“If resolving such loans all at once would cause too great a shock, authorities could introduce a minimum grace period and phase it in gradually — for example, requiring 50 percent to be resolved within a year and 100 percent within two years," he said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags lee jae myung president housing real estate korea

More in Politics

Lee orders review of loan extension, refinancing rules for owners of multiple homes

Yoon conviction intensifies rift within Korea's conservative bloc as figures call for break with ex-president

DP leader slams lack of death penalty in Yoon's martial law sentencing

Eat, rinse, repeat: Ex-President Yoon returns to jail cell, prison meals after verdict

From martial law to life sentence: A timeline of Yoon's insurrection trial

Related Stories

Lee signals greater burden on owners of multiple homes to curb real estate market

Lee's approval rating falls for 2nd straight week to 51.2 pct: Poll

Lee raises concerns over regulation allowing large-scale home purchases for rental

President Lee's first real estate clampdown: A 600 million won cap on mortgages

Housing prices up 58 percent during Moon presidency: CCEJ
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)