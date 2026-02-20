Presidential spokesperson offers to resign to run in upcoming local elections

Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon submitted his resignation on Friday to run in the June local elections, just five months after he was appointed to the post."I have decided to resign to run in Incheon's Gyeyang-B district in the June elections," Kim told reporters.Kim is considered a close confidant of President Lee Jae Myung, having served as his chief secretary during Lee's time as a lawmaker and as press secretary when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi.The Gyeyang-B district was also the constituency represented by Lee during his time as a lawmaker.Kim was appointed as a second spokesperson to serve alongside Kang Yu-jung in September of last year.Yonhap