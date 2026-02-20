Animal disease outbreaks prompt urgent response from authorities nationwide
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 21:26
Animal disease authorities are on heightened alert as outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) continue to be reported across the country.
The Agriculture Ministry said Friday that 65 cases of major livestock infectious diseases have been confirmed since November 2025: 46 cases of highly pathogenic AI, 17 of ASF and two of FMD.
Officials are focusing on movement bans, emergency disinfection and culling at affected farms. Concern is particularly high over ASF because no vaccine exists, leaving strict biosecurity as the only defense.
In North Gyeongsang, highly pathogenic AI was confirmed at layer farms in Bonghwa on Feb. 6 and Feb. 12, and at a duck farm in Seongju on Feb. 10. With an additional case confirmed in Bonghwa on Thursday, authorities have been carrying out emergency culling of poultry and conducting detailed inspections and disinfection checks of related vehicles and facilities.
South Chungcheong recorded four cases within a month starting in Cheonan in December 2024, with additional cases reported in Boryeong, Asan and Dongnam District in Cheonan. Another case was confirmed at a layer farm in Yesan on Feb. 6, and the virus spread to a nearby farm in Sejong City on Feb. 9, prompting intensified efforts to prevent a resurgence.
In South Jeolla, AI antigens were detected Thursday at a duck farm in Gurye. Authorities culled 29,600 ducks at the farm as well as 46,800 birds at two nearby farms.
ASF had remained quiet after a case in Dangjin, South Chungcheong, in November 2025, but new cases were confirmed in February in Boryeong, Dangjin and Hongseong. Hongseong is the province’s largest pig-farming hub, raising concerns that losses could be significant if the virus spreads further.
In Gyeonggi, ASF was confirmed for the first time at a pig farm in Oseong-myeon, Pyeongtaek, which was raising 903 pigs. Hwaseong also reported two confirmed cases, one on Feb. 8 and another on Thursday. In Gangwon, suspected cases were reported at two farms in Cheorwon, with detailed testing underway. Earlier, about 20,000 pigs were culled in Gangneung following an ASF confirmation in January.
In South Gyeongsang, ASF was also confirmed at two pig farms in Changnyeong roughly 10 days apart.
FMD was confirmed Thursday at a cattle farm in Goyang, Gyeonggi. Culling is underway for 133 hanwoo, Korea’s native cattle, that were being raised at the farm, and authorities have imposed movement controls and emergency disinfection within a three-kilometer radius.
Authorities have implemented movement restrictions, access controls and intensive disinfection around affected farms and have repeatedly urged livestock producers to follow quarantine guidelines.
“Because there is no vaccine for ASF, thorough disinfection and strict biosecurity are crucial,” said an official with South Jeolla provincial government. “Farmers need to strengthen on-site controls, including wearing protective clothing when entering farms and disinfecting at least twice a day.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)