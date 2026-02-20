At KAIST, President Lee pledges research funding for scientists and engineers
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 21:12
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
DAEJEON — President Lee Jae Myung pledged to KAIST graduates Friday that the government will establish a strong safety net for scientists and engineers to ensure stable funding for research.
"The government will boldly reform the research system so that every drop of sweat shed during the research process is recognized as a valuable asset for success," Lee said during a commencement ceremony at the KAIST campus in Daejeon. He vowed to "establish a strong safety net for science and engineering to ensure that no one ever has to stop their research due to a lack of funds."
"The fiercely competitive history of Korea is marked by great scientific and technological achievements achieved through repeated challenges and failures," Lee said. He added that the government is "devoting all its efforts to restoring the research ecosystem that has collapsed due to cuts in the research and development (R&D) budget."
Lee noted his government's greatest achievement is the significant increase in the basic research budget by more than 17 percent so that emerging researchers can fully devote themselves to their work.
He stressed efforts to restore the research ecosystem weakened by cuts to research and development (R&D) spending, noting that the government increased the basic research budget by more than 17 percent this year to help emerging researchers. The remarks were a nod to the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government's cuts in R&D budget.
Lee expressed hopes that the newly established College of AI at KAIST will serve as a key foundation for Korea's goal of becoming a global top three AI powerhouse.
He stressed that the government plans to "ensure that the fruits of AI are evenly distributed throughout society."
"Our government will spare no effort in investing in the bright future and possibilities you will create," Lee said to the graduates. "Your dreams are the dreams of Korea."
Before and after the ceremony, Lee greeted and high-fived the graduates. He also took selfies with students as he exited the venue.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)