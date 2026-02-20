 Hybe appeals court's put option ruling for ex-CEO of ADOR
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 19:54
The photo shows HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

The photo shows HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
K-pop powerhouse HYBE has appealed against a court ruling that ordered the payment of 25.5 billion won ($17.61 million) worth of put options to Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of a HYBE subsidiary ADOR, judicial officials said Friday.
 
The appeal was filed with the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 31 on Thursday after the same court last week dismissed HYBE's lawsuit seeking to confirm the termination of its shareholders' agreement with Min and ruled on the put option payment.
 

HYBE was also ordered by the court on Feb. 12 to pay 1.7 billion won and 1.4 billion won, respectively, to two former ADOR executives.
 
HYBE reportedly demanded in its appeal that the effect of the first trial be suspended until the appellate court makes a decision.
 
The conflict between HYBE and Min began in April 2024, and Min was dismissed as CEO of ADOR in August of that year.
 
HYBE has argued that the termination of the shareholders' contract is valid because Min violated it by seeking to end girl group NewJeans's agency contract with ADOR and pushing for an initial public offering for her label.

Yonhap
tags HYBE ADOR

