In-flight battery ban extends to all Korean airlines starting Monday
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 16:56 Updated: 20 Feb. 2026, 18:05
Starting Monday, passengers flying on Korean airlines will be prohibited from using portable batteries during flights.
The sweeping measure comes after a series of fires caused by portable batteries in airplanes, triggering Korean and overseas carriers to tighten safety regulations.
T’way Air announced it will prohibit passengers from using portable batteries to charge electronic devices, including mobile phones, beginning Monday. The prohibition also restricts the customers from charging the portable battery itself.
Passengers who need to charge their devices must use in-seat power ports. Passengers are advised to fully charge their devices before boarding if their flights do not offer in-seat power ports.
Portable batteries are still allowed in carry-on baggage but must either have the terminals sealed with electrical insulation tape or be individually stored in plastic bags or protective pouches. Batteries must be kept visible at all times by placing them in seat pockets, not in overhead bins.
With T’way Air’s decision, all 11 Korean airlines operating passenger flights have now banned the in-flight use of portable batteries.
Eastar Jet formally introduced the policy this year after a three-month pilot program that began in October last year. Jeju Air joined the measure on Jan. 22. Five airlines under Hanjin Group — Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul — have enforced the ban since Jan. 26. Air Premia and Aero K implemented the rule on Feb. 1, while Parata Air has applied the regulation since launching operations in September last year.
The decision comes after a string of in-flight fires linked to portable batteries. In January last year, a portable battery caught fire on an Air Busan aircraft preparing for takeoff at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, completely destroying the plane. Several similar incidents have since been reported.
In October last year, an Air China flight made an emergency landing at Shanghai Pudong International Airport due to a portable battery-induced fire. On Jan. 8, a portable battery ignited on an Asiana Airlines flight from Incheon to Hong Kong. On Jan. 10, smoke broke out from a portable battery on a T’way Air flight from Sanya, China, to Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
Global carriers are also tightening restrictions. Germany's Lufthansa banned the in-flight use of portable batteries starting Jan. 15, while Emirates has enforced a full ban since October last year. Japan is pushing to implement the same measure for flights departing the country starting in April.
Some passenger inconvenience is expected. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are equipped with wired charging ports on most aircraft, but many low-cost carriers operate planes without onboard charging ports.
“In-flight portable battery fires can directly lead to major accidents, prompting our strengthened preemptive safety measures,” an airline industry source said. “Passenger cooperation is needed until onboard charging infrastructure is improved."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
