Kia Tigers locker room thieves receive suspended sentences
Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 19:50
Two men who repeatedly broke into the Kia Tigers’ home stadium locker room and stole cash and valuables received suspended prison sentences, the Gwangju District Court said Friday.
The court sentenced the pair to six months and 18 months in prison, suspended for three years and four years, respectively, on charges including special larceny.
Prosecutors said the two broke into a locker room at Kia Champions Field in Im-dong, Buk District, Gwangju, nine times in August 2024 and stole valuables worth 2.74 million won ($1,890).
Investigators said the suspects targeted the early morning hours when security was relatively lax and told authorities they committed the thefts to cover living expenses. They were also reported to have admitted most of the charges in court.
One of the defendants received the heavier sentence because the court also took into account an additional charge for driving without a license and causing a traffic accident.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
