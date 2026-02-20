Science minister co-chairs global AI partnership meeting in India

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon on Friday co-chaired the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) council meeting with Singapore in New Delhi, discussing global strategies to promote human-centric AI, the science ministry said.The GPAI is a partnership of 44 countries, including members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), promoting the development and use of AI under the OECD AI Principles. Korea and Singapore became co-chairs of the body in 2026."AI is a key engine that is reshaping the broader economy and society," Bae said in a release. "We should not only discuss its potential, but seek responsible use and generate tangible outcomes."Bae introduced Korea's progress in securing infrastructure and talent for the AI drive, noting the country aims to share such assets with the global community.On the margins of the event, Bae held separate meetings with Singaporean Digital Minister Josephine Teo and Indian Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss cooperation in the AI industry.The science minister also met with Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to exchange views on the AI policy directions of the two countries and discuss detailed measures to implement the Technology Prosperity Deal signed in October.Yonhap