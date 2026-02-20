 Yoon apologizes for causing 'hardship' but stands by martial law decision
Yoon apologizes for causing 'hardship' but stands by martial law decision

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 15:59
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, back, awaits a verdict on his insurrection charges at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Feb. 19. The court sentenced Yoon to life in prison for leading an insurrection by declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. [SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized for his "inadequacy" and for causing "frustration and hardship" due to his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, but remained adamant that the decision was made to "save the nation."
 
In a statement distributed by his legal team on Friday, Yoon said his declaration of martial law “was solely for the country and the people,” adding that his “sincerity and purpose remain unchanged even now.”
 

Yoon also pushed back against the trial court’s ruling that the deployment of troops to the National Assembly amounted to insurrection.
 
“I find it hard to accept the logic that it is an insurrection simply because troops went to the National Assembly,” Yoon said. “It is at least fortunate that the court did not accept the special counsel’s fiction and delusions — that I declared martial law after trying to create conditions for long-term rule when things did not go as intended.”
 
On whether he would appeal the ruling, Yoon voiced skepticism, saying he had “serious doubts” about the merits of pursuing an appeal “in a situation where judicial independence cannot be guaranteed, and it is difficult to expect a ruling based on law and conscience.”
 
He added that he hoped for a reassessment of his decision “on the day liberal democracy stands firm in Korea and the rule of law is properly restored.”
 
Judge Ji Gwi-yeon reads the verdict at the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and six other co-defendants at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

“Political retaliation should end with me,” Yoon said, taking aim at the ruling camp. “How many people are you going to purge through investigations, a special counsel probe and even a second special counsel, while destroying national security at its core?”
 
“I hope you will stop further undermining democracy and instead look toward the lives of the people.”
 
“I, Yoon Suk Yeol, will pause for a moment in the court of public opinion and shoulder all responsibility,” he said. “I pray that Korea will be rebuilt through a victory for hope, not a defeat.”
 
Yoon’s legal team clarified that the statement merely conveyed his current feelings and did not mean he intended to give up his right to appeal.
 
The former president was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday by the trial court after being found guilty of leading an insurrection.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law Korea

