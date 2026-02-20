Constitutional Court should act prudently with trial constitutional appeals proposal

In April 2015, after a division of the Seoul Southern District Court sought constitutional review of a provision of the Private School Teachers’ Pension Act on the grounds of limited unconstitutionality, the National Court Administration — an arm of the Supreme Court of Korea — convened a strategy meeting.“Limited unconstitutionality” refers to the position that a statutory provision itself is constitutional, but that a particular interpretation of it is not. The concept has long been a central fault line between the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court of Korea. Declaring a statute unconstitutional and void is an exclusive power of the Constitutional Court. The Supreme Court, however, has found it difficult to accept that the Constitutional Court may dictate which interpretations of a law are permissible and which are not. At stake is the final authority to interpret the law.A senior Supreme Court official who attended the meeting telephoned the presiding judge and asked that the referral be revised from limited unconstitutionality to simple unconstitutionality. The division complied. The Supreme Court may have believed it could not accept limited unconstitutionality. But compelling a reversal of an already issued decision — and deleting the original ruling from the court’s electronic records — was a drastic measure.Former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was indicted for abuse of judicial administrative power. He was acquitted on all counts in the first trial. On appeal, however, this episode was deemed criminal. Another conviction in the appellate ruling likewise involved dealings with the Constitutional Court. In that sense, the appellate court’s findings of guilt stemmed from disputes over institutional authority with the Constitutional Court.Now the issue extends beyond limited unconstitutionality. On Feb. 11, the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the ruling party, passed an amendment to the Constitutional Court Act that would allow constitutional complaints against final court judgments — a system known as trial constitutional appeals. With the bill pending before the plenary session, the Supreme Court has expressed opposition, while the Constitutional Court has voiced support.The aim of protecting fundamental rights through such appeals need not be rejected outright. But the purpose of a system and the manner of its introduction must be distinguished.It may be argued that because the Constitutional Court Act — rather than the Constitution — provides that “court judgments are not subject to constitutional complaint,” the matter can be resolved by statutory amendment. Yet the issue is not a single clause but the harmony of the entire judicial structure designed by the Constitution.When the Constitutional Court was launched in 1988 under the revised 1987 Constitution, trial constitutional appeals were not adopted. The Constitution created a nine-member Constitutional Court to determine constitutionality and established the Supreme Court as the highest court. If the framers had intended for the Constitutional Court to review final judgments as well, it is doubtful they would have limited it to nine justices. Even if, as the Constitutional Court explains, supporting staff are increased, decisions on such appeals would ultimately be concentrated in the hands of nine justices. How is that burden to be borne?In December of last year, former acting head of the Constitutional Court Moon Hyung-bae proposed discussing trial constitutional appeals as a long-term task, while, as an alternative, amending the Constitutional Court Act to allow a limited-unconstitutionality decision to serve as grounds for retrial. That proposal, along with other alternatives, merits careful consideration. A fundamental alteration of the judicial structure should not be rushed through while disregarding the views of the Supreme Court, the nation’s highest court.There is also reason for concern in the Constitutional Court’s handling of the matter. It distributed to the press a question-and-answer document asserting that the claims the amendment would be unconstitutional lack a clear constitutional basis. Courts may offer opinions during the legislative process. But determinations of constitutionality are ordinarily rendered by nine justices through adjudication in concrete cases. It is questionable whether it is appropriate for an institution, in its own name, to declare the constitutionality of a measure that directly expands its authority. Courts themselves refrain from prejudging guilt or innocence in specific cases.Moreover, grounding the scope of the Constitutional Court’s authority solely in statute creates instability. If its powers can be expanded by legislative amendment today, they may later be curtailed or abolished in the same manner. What then? If the core authority to safeguard the Constitution and fundamental rights rises and falls with statutory revision, it risks appearing less a constitutional mandate than a political artifact.The amendment is presented in the name of protecting fundamental rights. Yet one must ask whether it accords with the Constitutional Court’s essential mission of upholding the Constitution. It could instead render both the Constitutional Court and the broader judiciary more dependent on the legislature, allowing statutory law to operate in ways that effectively bypass constitutional design.The Supreme Court’s present predicament may reflect diminished public confidence in its handling of politically charged cases amid deepening partisan polarization. In such a climate, the trial constitutional appeal the Constitutional Court seeks may prove to be a poisoned apple.The lesson of the 2015 National Court Administration episode is that any institution asserting authority must exercise strict self-restraint. The Constitutional Court is no exception. Its authority will be strengthened — and the Constitution made more resilient — when it reflects upon itself and proceeds with deliberation rather than haste.