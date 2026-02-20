Now it is time to distill and share the essence of Koreanness

Korea now marks the 150th anniversary of its opening to the outside world — a turning point in its history. It was February 1876.Before and after that moment, Korea found itself compelled to confront both continent and ocean — not only geographically, but in terms of international relations and civilization itself. Engagement with the maritime world marked Korea’s first full-scale entry onto the global stage. It was a watershed dividing tradition from modernity, the Sinocentric order from the wider world. The shift was tectonic.For the first time, Korea’s identity as a “peninsula” emerged — a geographic fact that required conscious recognition. “The Korean Peninsula” became a new category not only in geography and diplomacy, but in language and perception. Until then, as a frontier of the continent, the central concern had been the mainland. Thereafter, as a peninsula, the ocean became central. Soon both were central — as borders.In the wake of the opening, Korea became, in full measure, a boundary state between continent and sea, East and West. And the civilizational hierarchy inverted. The West, once dismissed as “Western barbarians” (), came to signify novelty, civilization and modernity. By contrast, “civilized China” was recast as the old, the traditional, the outworn.The Pacific, the West and the Western world came to represent not merely places but entire civilizational systems, worldviews and institutional orders. Though the opening of the ports was externally imposed, it became for Koreans an occasion to engage the world on their own terms. Korea has often displayed this capacity — transforming what is passively imported into an active and self-directed turning point. Religion, science and technology, market economics, liberty and democracy: all were introduced from outside yet made distinctly Korean.That boundary role — encompassing survival, continuity, sovereignty and subjecthood — requires little elaboration. Throughout history, borderlands and bridge-states have been crucibles of civilizational creativity. This has been true even amid hardship.From antiquity, Koreans understood themselves as both the frontier of the continent and a land across the sea. Early records describe “us” and “our country” as located in the East () and across the sea (). At the same time, Koreans conceived of themselves not merely as peripheral to China but as an alternative civilizational center — “Eastern Country” (), “Eastern Xia” (), even a “Little China” (). Terms such as Eastern History (), Eastern Letters (), Eastern Calculus () and Great Eastern Territory () expressed a distinct “East” in relation to China.After the opening of the ports, the structure of perception remained similar, but the object shifted dramatically. “Eastern Way” (), Eastern Learning (), the Orient (), East Asia () were no longer positioned against China but against Western learning, Western civilization and the West itself. The horizon of “East” had expanded.Through Japanese colonial rule, the March 1 Independence Movement, state-building, the Korean War and the Cold War, Korea increasingly oriented itself toward the West in terms of ideas, sovereignty, civilization and institutions — yet without abandoning the East. It embodied both. The tension between two “Easts,” and between East and West, produced something distinctive: Korea’s way of confronting universality — through resistance and endurance, acceptance and coexistence.Civilization, after all, is the fusion of difference and elevation — the creation of a distinctive “-ness.” Throughout history, those polities most aware of this truth — and bold enough to step forward as new civilizational actors — have often been boundary states. Especially in times of global disorder. They expand their own difference and elevation into something universal.Today, a world once converging under globalization is drifting apart again. East and West are distancing themselves. East from East, West from West. Established universals are dissolving.In this moment of global turbulence, it is time to elevate and share the “Koreanness” forged over 150 years since the opening — the Koreanness refined at the world’s civilizational boundaries. Korea’s identity has become sharper through its encounter with East and West. It is time to articulate it alongside Greek-ness, Jewish-Israeli-ness, Roman-ness, Indian-ness, Chinese-ness, British-ness, European-ness and American-ness.Each civilization has contributed something distinctive to the world: reason and the individual; spirituality, salvation and love; humanism and order; republicanism and legal institutions; democracy and common sense; solidarity and tolerance; cultivation; frontier spirit and constitutional republicanism.Now it is time to distill and share the essence of Koreanness. When humanity has descended into confusion, history has often summoned certain nations or civilizations to serve as new models and signposts for a shared future.The core of Koreanness to be shared is coexistence, integration and mutual flourishing. Whether described as reciprocity, convergence, synthesis or fusion, the dynamic tension between inside and outside — and their deep interweaving — has defined Korea’s civilizational backbone. Buddhism, Confucianism and Christianity; China, Japan and the West — all arrived from beyond, yet were internalized, transcended and ultimately integrated. This has been a uniquely Korean pattern, possible only with a strong sense of self.As a boundary state, Korea has found it difficult to sustain centrism or moderation as a stable political force. Internal and external tensions have always been high. Yet apart from brief moments of catastrophic rupture and loss of sovereignty, the long arc of Korean history reveals that compromise and coexistence — born of conflict — have been central to Korea’s survival and development.Repeated internal and external competition prevented Korea from resting in extremes, but also from settling complacently in the middle. The center was never static; it required renewed negotiation and synthesis.Before seeking to expand outward and share with the world, Korea must refine at home the highest form of integration and mutual flourishing. Civilization, after all, is a different kind of elevation.