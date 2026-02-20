Lease and rental shortage: Housing market or house of cards?

Despite the government’s repeated measures to stabilize the housing market, anxiety in the rental sector appears to be intensifying. According to data released yesterday by Asil, the housing data analystic company, listings for rental properties in Seoul have fallen 15.2 percent since the start of the year, from 44,424 to 37,689. With boththe Korean rental system in which tenants provide a large lump sum deposit that is returned in full at the end of a minimum two-year lease, and monthly rentals dwindling, fears are mounting of a leasing crunch during the peak moving season of spring. Even as President Lee Jae Myung and Jang Dong-hyeok, floor leader of the People Power Party, trade heated barbs over the issue of owners of multiple homes, the market itself tells a harsher story: shortages of jeonse and monthly rentals persist, rents keep climbing, and the strain on ordinary households is deepening.The immediate problem is simple: jeonse and monthly rentals are becoming ever harder to find. Data released Thursday by the Korea Real Estate Board show that Seoul apartment jeonse prices have risen for 54 consecutive weeks through last week. The monthly rent price index for Seoul apartments compiled by KB Real Estate has also hit a record high of 131.85. The tightening stems from the June 27 real estate measures, which sharply strengthened financial regulations, followed by the Oct. 15 measures, which further tightened transaction and lending rules. By effectively banning so-called “gap investment” — in which buyers purchase homes using borrowed funds and tenants’ jeonse deposits — the policies have reduced the supply of jeonse housing. The shock has spread to monthly rentals as well, chilling the entire leasing market. Neighborhood by neighborhood, the shortage is severe. In Nowon District, home to northern Seoul’s largest cluster of private academies, the 1,800-unit Junggye Jugong Apartment Complex 2 had just five jeonse listings and no monthly rentals as of Feb. 19. At the 3,481-unit Junggye Green complex in Junggyedong, only 10 jeonse and seven monthly rentals were on offer.The causes of the contraction are complex. Stricter redevelopment and reconstruction regulations have reduced new housing supply. At the same time, pressure on owners of multiple homes — a policy thrust that gathered force under Moon Jae-in’s administration — has translated into fewer rental listings. With new housing failing to come on line in sufficient numbers, successive demand-suppression policies, from loans to taxes, have instead squeezed the rental market.After President Lee signaled on social media that he would intensify pressure on multiple homeowners, listings began pouring onto the market as owners rushed to avoid a looming tax hit if they fail to dispose of properties by May 9. Yet even a wave of sales by some multi-homeowners cannot by itself calm price jitters. What ultimately steadies a housing market is a credible signal that new supply is on the way. A problem that takes years to solve cannot be fixed through demand suppression or pressure campaigns alone. To stabilize housing, the government must accelerate realistic alternatives — including bold approvals for reconstruction and redevelopment — rather than relying solely on restrictions.