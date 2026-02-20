Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe crashes during halfpipe qualifier

Two-time Olympic medalist Cassie Sharpe was stretchered off the halfpipe after the Canadian freeskier crashed during qualifying at the Milan-Cortina Games on Thursday night.Sharpe, 33, slammed hard on her left side after landing a jump off-balance and slid face-down to the bottom of the halfpipe.After being attended to by medical staff for several minutes, Sharpe waved while being pulled away on the stretcher.She fell on the latter of her two qualifying runs. After her first run, she was in second place, making it likely she will become one of the top 12 skiers who get a spot in Saturday's final.Sharpe won the gold medal in halfpipe at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and took silver four years later in Beijing.AP