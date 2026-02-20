Korean women's curling team knocked out in final round-robin match

Korea's hopes of winning its second-ever Olympic medal in curling evaporated Thursday in northern Italy.Korea's team, led by Gim Eun-ji, was knocked out of the women's curling tournament after a 10-7 loss to Canada in its final round-robin match at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.With the score tied at 4-4, Canada scored four massive points in the sixth end and punched a ticket to the semifinals with the three-point win.With a 5-4 record, Korea finished in fifth place, behind Sweden (7-2), the United States (6-3), Switzerland (6-3) and Canada (6-3).In figure skating, Lee Hae-in finished eighth in the women's singles with 210.56 points. She had a season-best 140.49 points in Thursday's free skate, adding them to 70.07 points from Tuesday's short program.Her fellow Korean Shin Ji-a ended in 11th place with 206.68 points. She scored a personal-best 141.02 points in the free skate.Speed skater Chung Jae-won, who is preparing for his second straight medal in the men's mass start, made his first appearance in Milan in the 1,500 meters, where he was a last-minute entry. He finished 14th with a time of 1:45.80.Also on Thursday, the 2018 Olympic bobsleigh silver medalist Won Yun-jong was elected to the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee.Won received 1,176 votes from 2,393 athletes who cast their ballots from Jan. 30 to Wednesday. He is the third Korean to be elected to the commission that represents Olympians and the first from a winter sport.Yonhap