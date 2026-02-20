 Korean women's curling team knocked out in final round-robin match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korean women's curling team knocked out in final round-robin match

Published: 20 Feb. 2026, 11:19
Members of Korea’s women’s curling team console one another after a 10-7 loss to Canada in the round-robin match at the Milan?Cortina Winter Olympics at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Italy on Feb. 19. The defeat ended their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. [YONHAP]

Members of Korea’s women’s curling team console one another after a 10-7 loss to Canada in the round-robin match at the Milan?Cortina Winter Olympics at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Italy on Feb. 19. The defeat ended their hopes of advancing to the semifinals. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's hopes of winning its second-ever Olympic medal in curling evaporated Thursday in northern Italy.
 
Korea's team, led by Gim Eun-ji, was knocked out of the women's curling tournament after a 10-7 loss to Canada in its final round-robin match at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
 

Related Article

With the score tied at 4-4, Canada scored four massive points in the sixth end and punched a ticket to the semifinals with the three-point win.
 
With a 5-4 record, Korea finished in fifth place, behind Sweden (7-2), the United States (6-3), Switzerland (6-3) and Canada (6-3).
 
In figure skating, Lee Hae-in finished eighth in the women's singles with 210.56 points. She had a season-best 140.49 points in Thursday's free skate, adding them to 70.07 points from Tuesday's short program.
 
Her fellow Korean Shin Ji-a ended in 11th place with 206.68 points. She scored a personal-best 141.02 points in the free skate.
 
Korean speed skater Chung Jae-won competes in the men’s 1,500 meters at the Milan?Cortina Winter Olympics at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Korean speed skater Chung Jae-won competes in the men’s 1,500 meters at the Milan?Cortina Winter Olympics at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Speed skater Chung Jae-won, who is preparing for his second straight medal in the men's mass start, made his first appearance in Milan in the 1,500 meters, where he was a last-minute entry. He finished 14th with a time of 1:45.80.
 
Also on Thursday, the 2018 Olympic bobsleigh silver medalist Won Yun-jong was elected to the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee.
 
Won received 1,176 votes from 2,393 athletes who cast their ballots from Jan. 30 to Wednesday. He is the third Korean to be elected to the commission that represents Olympians and the first from a winter sport.
 
Bobsledder Won Yun-jong, left, poses with Johanna Taliharm, fellow elected member to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19. Won is the third Korean and the first former Korean Winter Olympic athlete to join the body. [KOREAN SPORT AND OLYMPIC COMMITTEE]

Bobsledder Won Yun-jong, left, poses with Johanna Taliharm, fellow elected member to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission, in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19. Won is the third Korean and the first former Korean Winter Olympic athlete to join the body. [KOREAN SPORT AND OLYMPIC COMMITTEE]


Yonhap
tags milan cortina 2026 olympics winter games korea curling figure skating speed skating international olympic committee

More in Olympic Sports

United States wins gold over Canada in women's ice hockey

Speed skater Chung Jae-won has unexpected warmup in 1,500-meter race before main event

Defending Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu advances to halfpipe final despite fall

Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe crashes during halfpipe qualifier

Canada shrugs off controversy, advances to gold medal game against Britain in Olympic men's curling

Related Stories

Speed skater Chung Jae-won has unexpected warmup in 1,500-meter race before main event

France's Guillaume Cizeron 'still in shock' over gold win with Fournier Beaudry

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan in 6th after men's singles short program

Netherlands' Jutta Leerdam channels expectations to win gold in 1,000-meter speed skating event

Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)