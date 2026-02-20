Lee congratulates ex-bobsled medalist Won Yun-jong on election to IOC Athletes' Commission

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday congratulated the 2018 Olympic bobsled silver medalist Won Yun-jong on his election to the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).Lee posted the message on Facebook after Won finished first among 11 candidates by earning 1,176 votes from 2,393 athletes participating in the Winter Olympics in Italy to join the body representing fellow athletes. The results were released Thursday."Amid fierce competition in which only two new members were to be elected among 11 candidates, Won Yun-jong winning the highest number of votes clearly demonstrates the leadership, trust and sincerity he has shown on the international stage," Lee wrote.Won became the third Korean to be elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission after the 2004 Olympic taekwondo champion Moon Dae-sung and the 2004 Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min.Lee praised Won's contribution to leading Korea's four-man bobsled team to claim the nation's first Olympic medal in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and for serving on various sports commissions to advocate for athletes' rights and a fair sports environment since then."I look forward to him taking the lead in building a responsible sports environment for future generations based on his extensive experience and balanced perspective," Lee said. "The government will actively support Won's activities as an IOC Athletes' Commission member and responsibly participate in international discussions aimed at advancing global sports and the protection of athletes' rights."Yonhap