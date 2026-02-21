 U.S. Supreme Court strikes Trump’s tariffs, stirring uncertainty in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

U.S. Supreme Court strikes Trump’s tariffs, stirring uncertainty in Korea

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 01:01 Updated: 21 Feb. 2026, 01:05
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs as unlawful, a ruling that is likely to sow uncertainty among countries like Korea that had pledged hundreds of billions of dollars under newly negotiated trade deals. 
 
By a 6–3 vote, the Court held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not confer upon the president the authority to impose tariffs. The ruling affirms the reasoning of lower federal courts, which had likewise found the measures to exceed the bounds of executive power.
 
The decision effectively dismantles the legal foundation of the tariff regime Trump introduced among countries since April last year, citing what he characterized as America’s staggering trade deficit. 
 
That policy included a blanket 10 percent tariff on imports from trading partners worldwide, with additional country-specific “reciprocal” duties. 
 
Korea, initially hit with a 25 percent levy, in November secured a reduction to 15 percent after committing to invest $350 billion in the United States. 
 
Trump, however, recently threatened to raise the tariff back to 25 percent, citing delays in the promised investments. 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea tariff trump unlawful

More in Industry

U.S. Supreme Court strikes Trump’s tariffs, stirring uncertainty in Korea

SK On offers buyouts and unpaid leave as EV slump deepens

Samsung Electronics' wage talks with union break down

BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake

Counterfeit concerns rise as K-beauty exports hit all-time high

Related Stories

Industry Ministry asks Trump to kill tariffs on Korean imports

Hankook Tire's U.S. subsidiary files lawsuit seeking tariff refund

Trump announces 25% auto tariffs to take effect April 2

Seoul official stresses commitment to accelerating tariff talks with U.S. over next 2 weeks

Trump formally announces 25% tariff on steel, aluminum imports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)