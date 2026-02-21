Blackpink becomes first artist in world with 100 million YouTube subscribers, receives special award
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:02
The channel exceeded the 100 million mark at 7:31 p.m. Friday, YG Entertainment said in a press release Saturday, nine years and eight months after it was launched on June 28, 2016.
To celebrate the achievement, YouTube presented the group with a custom-made “Red Diamond Creator Award.”
Lyor Cohen, global head of music at Google and YouTube, also congratulated the group on the achievement.
“Blackpink's achievement of reaching 100 million subscribers on YouTube is truly historic,” he said.
“It is the first record of its kind among artists worldwide, proving how deep the bond is between Blackpink and their fans, and how unparalleled its influence is on the global stage [...] I sincerely congratulate Blackpink on this monumental moment, as they set a new standard for what it means to be a true global superstar.”
Blackpink is set to release its upcoming EP “Deadline” on Friday.
