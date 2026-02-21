 Katseye member Manon taking break from group for health reasons
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Katseye member Manon taking break from group for health reasons

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:14
Manon Bannerman from girl group Katseye [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Manon Bannerman from girl group Katseye [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Girl group Katseye member Manon will take a temporarily hiatus from girl group to focus on “her health.”
 
The announcement came through the fan community Weverse in a notice posted Saturday morning by HYBE and Geffen.
 

Related Article

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being,” the message reads.
 
The post said that it “fully supports this decision” and that “the group will continue scheduled activities during this time.”
 
Formed through HYBE's global audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy,” Katseye made its U.S. debut in June 2024. It gained attention from global music fans soon after entering the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main songs chart with “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” last year.
 
The group consists of six members — Lara, Sophia, Daniela, Manon, Yoonchae and Megan.
 
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Katseye Manon

More in K-pop

WJSN to mark 10th anniversary this Wednesday with song for fans

Katseye member Manon taking break from group for health reasons

K-pop stars sweep seven of top 10 spots on IFPI's global album sales chart for 2025

Blackpink becomes first artist in world with 100 million YouTube subscribers, receives special award

[WHY] Has the Korean market become optional for K-pop?

Related Stories

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'

Katseye Megan comes out as bisexual, joining fellow member Lara in LGBTQ+ visibility

Katseye's 'Touch' enters Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot chart

Katseye to release new single 'Gnarly' on April 30

aespa, Katseye to perform at this year's Summer Sonic Festival in Japan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)