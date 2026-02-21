Katseye member Manon taking break from group for health reasons
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:14
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
The announcement came through the fan community Weverse in a notice posted Saturday morning by HYBE and Geffen.
“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being,” the message reads.
The post said that it “fully supports this decision” and that “the group will continue scheduled activities during this time.”
Formed through HYBE's global audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy,” Katseye made its U.S. debut in June 2024. It gained attention from global music fans soon after entering the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main songs chart with “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” last year.
The group consists of six members — Lara, Sophia, Daniela, Manon, Yoonchae and Megan.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)