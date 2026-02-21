 K-pop stars sweep seven of top 10 spots on IFPI's global album sales chart for 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

K-pop stars sweep seven of top 10 spots on IFPI's global album sales chart for 2025

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:18
K-pop group Stray Kids is seen in this photo. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop group Stray Kids is seen in this photo. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop acts, including Stray Kids and Seventeen, dominated global album sales last year, taking seven of the top 10 spots on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) Global Album Sales Chart, data showed Friday.
 
Stray Kids' “Karma” came in second on the 2025 ranking, followed by Seventeen's “Happy Burstday” in third place and Enhypen's “Desire: Unleash” in fourth. Global pop star Taylor Swift topped the list with “The Life of a Showgirl.”
 

Related Article

Other K-pop albums in the top 10 for 2025 included Tomorrow X Together's “The Name Chapter: Together” at No. 6, Zerobaseone's “Never Say Never” at No. 7, Ive's “Ive Empathy” at No. 9 and G-Dragon's “Ubermensch” at No. 10.
 
The IFPI chart, which reflects combined physical album and paid digital download sales, also featured several other Korean releases within the top 20, such as NCT Wish's “Color” at 11th, &Team's “Back to Life” at 13th, Riize's “Odyssey” at 15th, aespa's “Rich Man” at 16th and Boynextdoor's “No Genre” at 18th.
 
In IFPI's separate Global Album Chart, which includes streaming data, the original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” ranked third. Stray Kids' “Karma” followed in sixth place, Seventeen's “Happy Burstday” in 12th, Enhypen's “Desire: Unleash” in 16th and “rosie” by Blackpink's Rosé in 19th. Swift's “The Life of a Showgirl” also led that chart.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kpop Stray Kids Seventeen Enhypen

More in K-pop

K-pop stars sweep seven of top 10 spots on IFPI's global album sales chart for 2025

Blackpink becomes first artist in world with 100 million YouTube subscribers, receives special award

[WHY] Has the Korean market become optional for K-pop?

Rose's 'APT.' tops IFPI's 2025 chart for global singles

Be there or be Gwanghwamun Square: BTS ticket lottery opens Monday!

Related Stories

Stray Kids cancels promotional activities after members test positive for Covid

Boy band Stray Kids adds two more U.S. dates to sold-out world tour

BTS' Jungkook wins two awards at BBMAs, Stray Kids and Seventeen also honored

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

HYBE and K-pop artists named on Billboard's top promoters and tour revenue lists
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)