WJSN to mark 10th anniversary this Wednesday with song for fans
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:43
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
The group will unveil “Bloom hour” on Wednesday, which marks a full decade since the group began, according to its agency Starship Entertainment on Saturday. The track is dedicated to Ujung, WJSN’s official fan club.
The agency said the special fan song carries a sincere message for fans and will be a meaningful gift to longtime fans.
WJSN debuted in 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” and won several major rookie awards that year, including the Rising Star award at the Asia Artist Awards and the Discovery Award at the Seoul Music Awards.
The 10-member group — Exy, Seola, Bona, Soobin, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, Luda, Yeonjung and Dawon — is known for hits such as “As You Wish” (2019), “Butterfly” (2020) and “Unnatural” (2021).
In 2022, WJSN won Mnet’s competition program season 2 of “Queendom,” (2019-22) drawing attention for its solid vocals and performance.
“Bloom Hour” will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on major online music platforms.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)