Blue House will continue 'friendly discussions' with Washington after U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:17 Updated: 21 Feb. 2026, 19:08
The remarks were delivered in a written briefing by presidential office spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.
Earlier in the day, the presidential office convened an interagency meeting on pending trade issues, where officials reviewed the situation surrounding the reciprocal tariff ruling and discussed response measures. The meeting was chaired by Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Yong-beom.
Attendees included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo. Senior presidential aides such as senior Secretary for Economic Growth Ha Joon-kyung and Third Deputy National Security Adviser Oh Hyun-joo were also present.
Officials examined the key details and potential impact of the ruling, in which the U.S. Supreme Court found Trump's reciprocal tariffs unlawful and invalid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
The Korean government said that, according to the decision, the current 15 percent reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States would become void. However, as the U.S. administration subsequently announced a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, Korea's government said it will closely monitor additional U.S. measures and developments in other major economies.
Regarding refunds for reciprocal tariffs already paid — an issue not clearly addressed in the ruling — the government said it will work closely with business associations and industry groups to ensure accurate information is delivered to Korean companies in a timely manner.
Participants also reviewed progress on legislation related to a special act on investment in the United States and agreed to proceed with legislative procedures including public hearings without a hitch.
While Kang acknowledged that the U.S. court’s ruling has increased uncertainty in the global trade environment, she said “the government will continue friendly consultations with the United States based on the two countries’ special alliance to ensure that the balance of interests secured through the Korea-U.S. tariff agreement and export conditions to the United States are not undermined.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)