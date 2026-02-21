 Blue House will continue 'friendly discussions' with Washington after U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Blue House will continue 'friendly discussions' with Washington after U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:17 Updated: 21 Feb. 2026, 19:08
Presidential spokersperson Kang Yu-jung makes a statement during a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Feb. 2. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Presidential spokersperson Kang Yu-jung makes a statement during a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Feb. 2. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korea's presidential office said Saturday it will continue “friendly” consultations with the United States to ensure that the balance of interests and export conditions secured through the Korea-U. S. tariff agreement are “not undermined.”
 
The remarks were delivered in a written briefing by presidential office spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Related Article

 
Earlier in the day, the presidential office convened an interagency meeting on pending trade issues, where officials reviewed the situation surrounding the reciprocal tariff ruling and discussed response measures. The meeting was chaired by Presidential National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Yong-beom.
 
Attendees included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo. Senior presidential aides such as senior Secretary for Economic Growth Ha Joon-kyung and Third Deputy National Security Adviser Oh Hyun-joo were also present.
 
Officials examined the key details and potential impact of the ruling, in which the U.S. Supreme Court found Trump's reciprocal tariffs unlawful and invalid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
 
The Korean government said that, according to the decision, the current 15 percent reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States would become void. However, as the U.S. administration subsequently announced a 10 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, Korea's government said it will closely monitor additional U.S. measures and developments in other major economies.
 
Regarding refunds for reciprocal tariffs already paid — an issue not clearly addressed in the ruling — the government said it will work closely with business associations and industry groups to ensure accurate information is delivered to Korean companies in a timely manner.
 
Participants also reviewed progress on legislation related to a special act on investment in the United States and agreed to proceed with legislative procedures including public hearings without a hitch.
 
While Kang acknowledged that the U.S. court’s ruling has increased uncertainty in the global trade environment, she said “the government will continue friendly consultations with the United States based on the two countries’ special alliance to ensure that the balance of interests secured through the Korea-U.S. tariff agreement and export conditions to the United States are not undermined.” 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Blue House U.S.

More in Diplomacy

Blue House will continue 'friendly discussions' with Washington after U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling

Trump notes Korea among countries supporting Gaza reconstruction

Korea to attend as nonmember observer for inaugural meeting of Gaza peace board

Lee says Korea, Cambodia will strengthen efforts to combat online scams

Colby calls for NATO 3.0 focusing on defense spending initiatives

Related Stories

Nearly 1.4 million visited Blue House since public opening: data

[Living Tradition] Blue House reservations

Culture Ministry promotes Blue House area with a 'Welcome Week'

Public tours of Blue House to be suspended starting Aug. 1

Blue House visitor numbers rise with the temperature
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)