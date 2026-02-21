President congratulates Korea's short track medalists in post, promises more support for athletes
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 18:15
President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday congratulated Korea’s national short track speed skating team for its medal run at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and pledged full government support for the athletes.
In a Facebook post, Lee wrote, “World-leading Korean short track, we are truly proud.”
He first gave a “big round of applause” to Hwang Dae-heon, Lee Jeong-min, Lee June-seo, Rim Jong-un and Shin Dong-min, who won silver in the men’s 5,000-meter relay.
“After winning a medal in the women’s relay, the men’s relay added another medal, once again proving that Korea is one of the strongest in the world in short track speed skating,” he wrote.
Lee also extended congratulations to Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong, who won gold and silver respectively in the women’s 1,500 meters.
Highlighting the performance of Kim, who claimed her third medal of the Games, he said “The women’s 1,500 meters was also remarkable,” adding that “Kim Gil-li once again stood atop the podium, collecting three medals at this Olympics.
Calling it “an astonishing achievement in her Olympic debut,” Lee said Kim’s performance “raises expectations for her future.”
Turning to Choi, who became the most decorated Korean Winter Olympian with seven career medals, he described her journey marked by unwavering skill and indomitable determination at every Games as “a proud history of Korean sports”
The president added that the government would actively support athletes so they can “train in a stable and systematic environment and fully demonstrate their abilities,” adding that the administration would further strengthen the foundation that allows athletes to compete confidently on the international stage.
Lee concluded by once again congratulating the men’s 5,000-meter relay team on its silver medal as well as Kim’s gold and Choi’s silver in the women’s 1,500 meters and expressing hope that the athletes would remain “healthy and injury-free as they continue to elevate the country’s sporting stature.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
