Decorated short tracker Choi bids adieu to Olympics after setting medals record for Korea

Korean short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong bid farewell to the Winter Olympics on Friday night in Italy, moments after becoming the country's most decorated Olympian.Choi earned her seventh career medal with a silver, finishing behind teammate Kim Gil-li in the women's 1,500 meters at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan.Though Choi came up just shy of becoming the first short tracker ever to win three straight gold medals in the same individual event, she still set the record for the most Olympic medals by a Korean athlete.Moments after the medal ceremony, Choi, 27, announced she would end her illustrious Olympic career."I feel so relieved because I had such a great race. But at the same time, I am getting emotional, thinking this was my last Olympics," Choi said, fighting back tears. "While preparing for this season, I went through some mental and physical struggles. From the very beginning, I kept thinking this would be my last Olympics. I don't think you will see me at another Olympics."Choi said there wasn't any one particular moment that compelled her to make this her last Olympics."It just came naturally," she said. "I've been banged up this season, and it was tough to get back to 100 percent physically. But I still think I did everything I could. I've accomplished so much and I don't have regrets."Choi won two gold medals in her Olympic debut on home ice at PyeongChang 2018 and then collected three more medals, including one gold, four years later in Beijing. She kept her gold medal streak alive by helping Korea to the 3,000-meter relay title earlier this week, before finishing off her Olympic career with silver in the 1,500 meters."When I first skated at PyeongChang, I didn't think I'd be able to achieve such a great feat," Choi said in reference to her Korean medals record. "I want to thank all the people who've helped me come this far. I still cannot believe I've won these seven medals. I've been very lucky that so many things aligned for me."Choi was a good sport after getting beaten by Kim, quickly embracing her younger teammate and offering her congratulations after they both crossed the line.Kim, who has openly talked about her admiration for Choi, cried when later informed of Choi's decision to end her Olympic career."I am so happy it was Gil-li that finished first," Choi said of the 21-year-old. "I looked up to a lot of athletes that came before me, and now Gil-li can look up to me and dream big dreams. It makes me very proud. I am going out feeling pretty confident that Korean short track is in good hands with Gil-li around."Choi said she didn't have to think long and hard about the greatest moment of her career."This is it," she said. "I just set the record for the most medals. I just want people to remember me as someone who showed the power of Korean short track, and nothing more."