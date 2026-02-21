 Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:58
Choi Min-jeong of Korea, left, congratulates teammate Kim Gil-li after Kim took the gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 20. Choi won the silver medal. [JOONGANGILBO]

Choi Min-jeong of Korea, left, congratulates teammate Kim Gil-li after Kim took the gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 20. Choi won the silver medal. [JOONGANGILBO]

 
Short track speed skaters Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong were positioned third and fourth in the early stages of the women’s 1,500 meters short track speed skating final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday morning.
 
Corinne Stoddard of the United States and Italy’s Arianna Fontana and Arianna Sighel surged ahead, but rather than rush, Kim and Choi waited.
 

Related Article

Choi made the first move, overtaking on the outside to climb to second place, while Kim slipped through on the inside to move into third.
 
With only two laps remaining, the two moved simultaneously. Choi attacked from the inside while Kim powered past on the outside, overtaking leader Stoddard simultaneously.
 
There was little Stoddard could do to fend them off. Kim maintained her speed down the stretch to claim gold, while Choi crossed the line in second.
 
Was this synchronized move planned?
 
“I just did my best from my position,” said Kim, reflecting on the race. “I don’t think any further explanation is necessary.”
 
Choi added that the simultaneous overtake had not been prearranged, saying “I executed the race the way I had planned tactically.”
 
Kim Goil-li, left, and Choi Min-jeong skate at the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 20. Choi won the silver medal. [JOONGANGILBO]

Kim Goil-li, left, and Choi Min-jeong skate at the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 20. Choi won the silver medal. [JOONGANGILBO]

Still, the pair have frequently displayed perfect chemistry on the ice. Whenever they were assigned the same heat in international competitions such as the World Tour, strong results tended to follow.
 
Even in 500-meter events, where only the top two advance, Choi and Kim two have often finished first and second when skating together.
 
While sticking to their own race strategies, they rarely collide and often produce strong outcomes. In Milan, this dynamic duo once again proved formidable.
 
Kim has longed described Choi as her role model. Having trained alongside Choi since young age, Kim grew up dreaming of winning Olympic gold as Choi once did. The two also share similar builds — Choi stands 1.62 meters tall (5 feet 4 inches) and Kim 1.60 meters — as well as a composed, steady racing style.
 
“Min-jeong unnie [older sister] gives me advice about technique,” Kim said.
 
After graduating from high school in 2023, Kim joined Seongnam City Hall skating team, Choi’s team. The double aces, close enough to hug each other during interviews, once again made Korea proud in short track speed skating.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Olympics Milan

More in Olympic Sports

Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games

Korea grabs three more short track medals Friday, overall Games total now at 10

Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together

After grabbing silver, men's short track relay team wants to run it back in 2030

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong becomes Korea's most decorated Olympian

Related Stories

Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games

Korean short track team puts in 3rd day of training amid ongoing construction

Korean women's curling team bests Britain at Winter Olympics, extending winning streak

After records and rivalries, short tracker Hwang Dae-heon proves he was down but not out with silver at Milan

Women's curling team takes aim at history
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)