Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:58
Short track speed skaters Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong were positioned third and fourth in the early stages of the women’s 1,500 meters short track speed skating final at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday morning.
Corinne Stoddard of the United States and Italy’s Arianna Fontana and Arianna Sighel surged ahead, but rather than rush, Kim and Choi waited.
Choi made the first move, overtaking on the outside to climb to second place, while Kim slipped through on the inside to move into third.
With only two laps remaining, the two moved simultaneously. Choi attacked from the inside while Kim powered past on the outside, overtaking leader Stoddard simultaneously.
There was little Stoddard could do to fend them off. Kim maintained her speed down the stretch to claim gold, while Choi crossed the line in second.
Was this synchronized move planned?
“I just did my best from my position,” said Kim, reflecting on the race. “I don’t think any further explanation is necessary.”
Choi added that the simultaneous overtake had not been prearranged, saying “I executed the race the way I had planned tactically.”
Even in 500-meter events, where only the top two advance, Choi and Kim two have often finished first and second when skating together.
While sticking to their own race strategies, they rarely collide and often produce strong outcomes. In Milan, this dynamic duo once again proved formidable.
Kim has longed described Choi as her role model. Having trained alongside Choi since young age, Kim grew up dreaming of winning Olympic gold as Choi once did. The two also share similar builds — Choi stands 1.62 meters tall (5 feet 4 inches) and Kim 1.60 meters — as well as a composed, steady racing style.
“Min-jeong unnie [older sister] gives me advice about technique,” Kim said.
After graduating from high school in 2023, Kim joined Seongnam City Hall skating team, Choi’s team. The double aces, close enough to hug each other during interviews, once again made Korea proud in short track speed skating.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
