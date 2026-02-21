 Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games

Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 17:21
Kim Jin-su and Kim Hyeong-geun of Korea race in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

Kim Jin-su and Kim Hyeong-geun of Korea race in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

 
A pair of four-man bobsleigh teams will be the only Korean athletes in action at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday, the last day of the quadrennial competition.
 
A team piloted by Kim Jin-su and another unit led by Suk Young-jin will have their final two runs at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers (162 miles) northeast of Milan. This event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
 

Related Article

Korea has only ever won one Olympic medal in bobsleigh — a silver medal by Won Yun-jong's team at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
 
The closing ceremony is set to start at 8 p.m. in Verona, some 140 kilometers east of the main host city of Milan. As the most spread-out Olympics in history, the Milan-Cortina Winter Games had the opening ceremony held in four different locations. The closing ceremony will be in a city that did not host any competitions.
 

Yonhap
tags Olympics Milan bobsleigh

More in Olympic Sports

Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games

Korea grabs three more short track medals Friday, overall Games total now at 10

Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together

After grabbing silver, men's short track relay team wants to run it back in 2030

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong becomes Korea's most decorated Olympian

Related Stories

Jamaica’s bobsleigh team rides into Olympic competition on a sleigh borrowed from Korea

Won and Kim finish in 19th place after sloppy final run

[ROAD TO BEIJING] Bobsleigh

Gold-silver finish latest example of how 'dynamic duo' Kim Gil-li and Choi Min-jeong skate better together

After grabbing silver, men's short track relay team wants to run it back in 2030

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)