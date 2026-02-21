Korea's four-man bobsleigh teams in action on final day of Winter Games

A pair of four-man bobsleigh teams will be the only Korean athletes in action at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday, the last day of the quadrennial competition.A team piloted by Kim Jin-su and another unit led by Suk Young-jin will have their final two runs at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers (162 miles) northeast of Milan. This event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.Korea has only ever won one Olympic medal in bobsleigh — a silver medal by Won Yun-jong's team at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.The closing ceremony is set to start at 8 p.m. in Verona, some 140 kilometers east of the main host city of Milan. As the most spread-out Olympics in history, the Milan-Cortina Winter Games had the opening ceremony held in four different locations. The closing ceremony will be in a city that did not host any competitions.Yonhap