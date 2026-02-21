Short tracker Kim incredulous after beating mentor Choi for gold

Many athletes consider winning an Olympic gold medal the pinnacle of their careers. But not many get a chance to do so by beating their mentor and idol for that ultimate prize.Korean short track speed skater Kim Gil-li, 21, had just that opportunity Friday night in Milan, when she went up against the 27-year-old Choi Min-jeong in the women's 1,500-meter final at Milano Ice Skating Arena.Choi was in the lead position late in the 14-lap race, but Kim exploded past the veteran over the final stretch for her second gold medal in Milan.The two had teamed up for the 3,000-meter relay gold medal earlier in the week, while Kim had also won bronze in the 1,000 meters.“I always wanted to stand on the podium with Min-jeong,” Kim said. “I still cannot believe I beat someone I've admired since I was a kid.”Kim said she didn't really have a strategy for the final, other than to compete as hard as she could because it was the very last short track race of this year's Olympics.“After the relay, this was the race I wanted to win the most because it's my main event,” Kim said. “I think I did the best I could from my position.”Moments before Kim spoke to the media, Choi had announced this was her final Olympics. Over three Winter Games, Choi became Korea's most decorated Olympian, winter or summer, with seven medals — four gold medals and three silvers.She won't get to add to that total, but Kim, with three medals in Milan alone, seems well on her way to surpassing Choi's total.“I've learned so much from Min-jeong just by training next to her,” Kim said. “I want to be as great as Min-jeong.”As for possibly breaking Choi's record, Kim said with a smile, “I will just do the best I can.”Yonhap