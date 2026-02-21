After U.S. Supreme Court ruling and new Trump tariff, many countries keeping a wary eye on Washington
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 17:20
Countries are closely watching developments after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs were unlawful.
Most governments are adopting careful stances, signaling that they will maintain close talks with Washington.
This comes as uncertainty deepened further after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order under Section 122 of the Trade Act, imposing a new 10 percent tariff on trading partners worldwide, shortly after the court’s ruling.
According to AFP, the European Commission’s deputy chief spokesperson Olof Gill said “stability and predictability” are needed in the trading relationship, adding that the EU “remain in close contact with the U.S. administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling.”
Britain also adopted a careful stance, saying the government was “working with U.S. to understand how the overturning of Donald Trump’s tariffs by the supreme court will affect the UK.”
Last July, the EU agreed with the U.S. to invest $600 billion in the United States in exchange for lowering a proposed 30 percent reciprocal tariff to 15 percent. However, the bloc faced renewed pressure last month when the Trump administration threatened additional tariffs amid tensions over Greenland.
Attention is now turning to the potential impact of the new 10 percent tariff announced Friday.
Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would “have to see what measures [Washington] is going to take to figure out how it is going to affect our country.”
France and Canada, countries that have taken a harder line toward Washington, however, took a firmer tone in welcoming the court’s decision.
France’s Minister of Economy Roland Lescure said the ruling showed that reciprocal tariffs are “at the very least, open to debate.” Canada-U. S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc wrote on X that the decision supported Canada’s position that the levies were “unjustified.”
China also issued a measured response while reiterating its opposition to tariff policies.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said China’s position on economic and trade issues with the United States has been consistent and clear, adding that tariff and trade wars serve the interests of neither side.
The Washington Post called the decision “a major blow to his signature economic policy and represents a stinging political setback” and “his most consequential setback before a Supreme Court that over the last year has given a green light to most of his policies in a series of emergency rulings.”
The BBC said the ruling marked a dent in Trump’s image and suggested that U.S. trading partners could take a tougher stance in future negotiations.
Still, some analysts believe many countries may decide to stick with existing trade arrangements.
Varg Folkman, an analyst at the European Policy Centre, told Reuters that the decision would likely “just bring in a new period of high uncertainty in world trade, as everybody tries to figure out what the U.S. tariff policy will be going forward,” but added that, “in the end, it's going to look pretty much the same.”
Meanwhile, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said it plans to launch new investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act targeting major trading partners.
In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigations would address unreasonable, discriminatory, and burdensome acts, policies and practices by many trading partners.” Korea is widely expected to be included.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
