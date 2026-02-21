Depsite U.S. top court ruling, Japan still going ahead with planned U.S. investments from tariff negotiations
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 15:50 Updated: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:17
A senior Japanese government official signaled that Tokyo will proceed with its planned investment in the United States despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
The Japanese government recently announced the first project under its $550-billion commitment to the United States, an agreement reached between Washington and Tokyo as part of bilateral tariff negotiations.
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Trump were unlawful.
According to the Japanese outlet Nihon Keizai Shimbun on Saturday, a senior Japanese official said the decision would not affect Japan’s planned first round of investment in the United States, stressing that the investment remains necessary for Tokyo’s economic growth and economic security.
On Tuesday, Tokyo unveiled plans to invest about $36 billion in a natural gas plant in Ohio, a crude oil export facility in Texas and a synthetic diamond manufacturing site in Georgia.
The official added that Japan has already begun selecting projects for a second round of investment and expressed a positive view toward additional projects, the newspaper reported.
Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s first visit to Washington on March 19, the move is widely interpreted as a signal that Tokyo intends to continue expanding its investment in the United States as part of efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance.
After securing a landslide victory in the recent lower house election, Takaichi has expressed her intention to reinforce what she called a “relationship of trust” with President Trump. Discussions are also expected to cover cooperation on rare earth supply chains at a planned summit in March.
Some observers, however, have urged caution as the situation remains fluid.
Following the court’s ruling, the Trump administration announced plans to impose new tariffs of up to 10 percent under separate legal authority.
Mainichi Shimbun reported that the Japanese government had conveyed to Washington that it expects both sides to uphold a tariff agreement reached in September last year and requested avoiding harming bilateral cooperation based on that deal.
A government official told the newspaper that even “if Washington imposes tariffs under separate legal authority, it may still be preferable to steadily implement the existing agreement.”
Meanwhile, another senior economic official told Yomiuri Shimbun that the
“Trump administration has used tariffs as a weapon and is unlikely to abandon that approach,” adding that Tokyo will closely monitor Washington’s next steps.
