More in World

After U.S. Supreme Court ruling and new Trump tariff, many countries keeping a wary eye on Washington

Depsite U.S. top court ruling, Japan still going ahead with planned U.S. investments from tariff negotiations

Trump signs order for new 10 percent tariff on all trading partners after U.S. Supreme Court defeat

Trade ministry says U.S. Supreme Court ruling nullifies Trump's 15 percent tariff on Korea

After Supreme Court ruling, Trump signs proclamation to impose new 10 percent global tariff