Trump signs order for new 10 percent tariff on all trading partners after U.S. Supreme Court defeat
Published: 21 Feb. 2026, 15:45 Updated: 21 Feb. 2026, 16:17
This latest action came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) exceeded presidential authority and were unlawful.
Trump announced that same Friday on Truth Social that he had signed off on new 10 percent tariffs on all countries, which he said “will be effective almost immediately.”
Section 122 of the Trade Act allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 15 percent for a maximum of 150 days to address balance-of-payments concerns.
In a separate post, Trump criticized the court’s decision as “ridiculous,” but added, “now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in more money than we were taking in before!”
At a press conference earlier in the day following the ruling, Trump said the global tariff under Section 122 would likely take effect within three days. He also he would tap a second set of authorizations under the Trade Act's Section 301 to open investigations into other countries’ unfair trade practices.
USTR to launch Section 301 investigations
In response, the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said it plans to initiate new investigations under the Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 targeting most major trading partners.
In a statement issued under USTR Jamieson Greer’s name, the agency said it would begin multiple investigations to address “unreasonable, discriminatory and burdensome acts, policies and practices by many trading partners.”
Section 301 includes broad retaliatory measures if a foreign country’s trade practices restrict U.S. commerce. The USTR said these investigations would “cover major trading partners, “ raising the possibility that Korea, which runs a trade surplus with the United States, could be included.
The White House released a fact sheet stating that the 10 percent tariff would apply to goods imported into the United States for 150 days. The measure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Feb. 24, or 2:01 p.m. Korea time that same day.
The White House said the United States faces “fundamental international payments problems,” such as “large and serious balance-of-payments deficits,” adding that the “United States' goods trade deficit has grown by over 40 percent in the past 5 years alone, reaching $1.2 trillion in 2024.”
“[The] United States maintained a current account deficit of 4.0 percent of GDP, almost double the current account deficit of approximately 2.0 percent that prevailed between 2013 and 2019, and larger than that which prevailed from 2019 to 2023.”
The White House said the new measure would protect U.S. national interests by addressing the deficit.
The White House said “because of the needs of the United States economy.” some products will not be subject to the new 10 percent tariff.
This includes: certain critical minerals, metals used in currency and bullion, energy and energy products; natural resources and fertilizers that cannot be grown, mined or otherwise produced in the United States or grown, mined or otherwise produced in sufficient quantities to meet domestic demand; certain agricultural products, including beef, tomatoes and oranges; pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients; certain electronics; passenger vehicles, certain light trucks, certain medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and buses and certain parts; certain aerospace products; information materials, donations and accompanied baggage;
All articles and parts of articles that currently or later become subject to additional import restrictions imposed pursuant to section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. 1862) are also exempt.
Textile and apparel articles that are entered free of duty as a good of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, or Nicaragua under the Dominican Republic-Central America FTA will likewise not be subject to the new 10 percent tariff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
