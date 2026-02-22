More in Economy

Retail fuel prices in Korea rise for first time in 11 weeks as U.S.-Iran tensions worsen

Trade ministry says U.S. Supreme Court ruling nullifies Trump's 15 percent tariff on Korea

Exports from Jeju boom in 2025 as nation logs 3.6% rise in outbound shipments

As moving season nears, rental listings drop despite — or because of — housing stability policies

Antitrust watchdog formally moves against flour millers over suspected price collusion