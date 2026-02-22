Financial authorities review loan extension curb for multiple homeowners in greater Seoul region

Financial authorities are reviewing measures to curb loan extensions for owners of multiple homes in regulated areas of the greater Seoul region in line with the government's push to cool the overheated real estate market, sources said Sunday.According to the sources, the Financial Services Commission plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday with the country's five major banks and financial cooperatives to discuss ways to revamp loan extension practices for owners of multiple homes.The move came as the government has clarified that an exemption of heavy capital gains tax for owners of multiple homes will expire in May.While the government currently imposes strict limits on mortgage lending for home purchases in the greater Seoul area, some owners of multiple homes have been able to extend existing loans through refinancing, raising questions over the fairness of the system."If there are no particular issues, including tenant protection, loan maturity extensions for owners of multiple homes will, in principle, be disallowed," a senior financial official said.Yonhap