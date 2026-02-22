 Foreign investors off-load $6.2 billion on main bourse this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Foreign investors off-load $6.2 billion on main bourse this year

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 15:47
Kospi figures are shown on a digital screen in a Woori Bank central Seoul branch on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Kospi figures are shown on a digital screen in a Woori Bank central Seoul branch on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign investors have posted a net sale of around 9 trillion won ($6.2 billion) on the main bourse this year through last week, data showed on Sunday.
 
Overseas investors have sold a net 9.1 trillion won worth of shares on the main bourse in 2026 as of Friday, compared to a net sale of 4.6 trillion won for all of 2025, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
 

Related Article

 
In detail, foreigners sold a net 9.5 trillion won worth of shares in Samsung Electronics, with the stock soaring 59 percent this year alone and surpassing the 190,000 won mark for the first time on Thursday.
 
Analysts said foreigners appeared to have sold Seoul shares to cash in recent gains rather than due to a pessimistic view of the Korean stock market.
 
“Foreigners were net sellers on the main bourse this year, but it is hard to say they are betting on a downward trend,” Lee Kyoung-min, a researcher at Daishin Securities, said.
 
“Considering that their selling was centered on chipmakers, it appears to be a short-term rebalancing process aimed at reducing the portion of shares that have gained sharply,” Lee added.
 
The benchmark Kospi added 131.28 points, or 2.31 percent, on Friday to close at an all-time high of 5,803.53.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea Exchange

More in Finance

Foreign investors off-load $6.2 billion on main bourse this year

Financial authorities review loan extension curb for multiple homeowners in greater Seoul region

Kospi surges 2.31% to close over 5,800 on optimism for investor-friendly measures

BlackRock returns as fourth-largest shareholder of SK hynix with 5% stake

BOK likely to keep benchmark rate untouched for sixth straight freeze

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower on tech losses after record high

Kospi bursts past 4,400 mark for first time

Kospi companies see profits double in first three quarters

Share buybacks, retirements more than double since value-up initiative: KRX

Kospi breaks 5,000 for first time in historic morning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)