 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries celebrates 'day of the Aegis destroyers'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries celebrates 'day of the Aegis destroyers'

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 16:05
From left: The ROKS Jeongjo the Great, the ROKS Dosan Jeong Yak-yong and the ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo DDG-II guided missile destroyers at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan [HD HHI]

From left: The ROKS Jeongjo the Great, the ROKS Dosan Jeong Yak-yong and the ROKS Daeho Kim Jong-seo DDG-II guided missile destroyers at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan [HD HHI]

 
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HD HHI) three Aegis destroyers gathered at the shipbuilder’s Ulsan shipyard on Thursday.
 
The three DDG-II guided missile destroyers comprise the ROKS Jeongjo the Great, which was commissioned in November 2024 and is currently in active service by the Korean Navy; the ROKS Dosan Jeong Yak-yong, which finished construction on Sept. 17, 2025, and is expected to be delivered in December; and the DDG Daeho Kim Jong-seo, which is currently being built.
 
The ROKS Jeongjo the Great returned to the Ulsan shipyard for maintenance. The ROKS Dosan Jeong Yak-yong is being tested at the shipyard before being delivered.
 
HD HHI proclaimed Feb. 19 as the “day of the Aegis destroyers” and invited the three captains of the destroyers to the shipyard for a celebration.
 
“I’m glad to have three Aegis destroyers, constructed with the world’s top technologies, gathered in our Ulsan yard,” said Joo Won-ho, the HD HHI president and head of the naval special ship business unit. 
 
“This is a symbolic moment that showcases the elevated status of our maritime defense on its 50th anniversary,” he added, referring to how HD HHI began developing the Ulsan-class frigate, Korea’s first domestic combat ship, in 1976. 
 
Since then, the company has built a total of 108 naval vessels and exported 20.  

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags hd hhi hd hyundai heavy industries aegis ship destroyers aegeis

More in Industry

Lotte Foundation Chair Shin Young-ja dies at 85

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries celebrates 'day of the Aegis destroyers'

Korea’s EV charging industry races to match Tesla’s growing market share

Companies look for ways to revive duty-free industry

'Gimflation' pushes firms to grow seaweed on land

Related Stories

HD Hyundai signs MOU on naval shipbuilding program with India's Cochin Shipyard

New name, new logo

HD HHI secures first U.S. Navy deal under 'MASGA' investment initiative

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries holds launch ceremony for Philippine Navy's patrol vessel

U.S. chief of naval operations visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard to discuss cooperation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)