Lotte Foundation Chair Shin Young-ja dies at 85
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 16:45
Shin Young-ja, the chair of the Lotte Foundation and the eldest daughter of the late Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho, died on Saturday. She was 85.
She died with her children by her side on Saturday afternoon. Her funeral altar will be set up at one of the funeral halls at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, western Seoul, according to the Lotte Foundation.
Born in 1942, Shin Young-ja was the daughter of Shin Kyuk-ho and Roh Soon-hwa.
She recently sold most of her stakes in key affiliates — including Lotte Corporation, Lotte Shopping and Lotte Chilsung Beverage — according to reports, after distancing herself from the group’s management during the past few years to focus on the foundation.
After joining Hotel Lotte in the 1970s, she was promoted to president of Lotte Shopping in 2008, overseeing Lotte Department Store and the duty-free business.
From 2009, she served as chair of several nonprofit organizations, including the Lotte Samdong Welfare Foundation and the Lotte Scholarship Foundation, and spearheaded several social contribution initiatives.
“[Lotte Foundation] Chair Shin devoted great effort to social contribution projects,” the Lotte Foundation said. “In particular, she worked hard to foster young talent, support underprivileged communities and assist Ulsan, the hometown of honorary Chairman Shin Kyuk-ho.”
Shin Young-ja will be laid to rest at Hannam Park Cemetery in Gwangju, Gyeonggi. She is survived by one son and three daughters.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
