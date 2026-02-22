Mexican president confirms that Lee responded to her request for additional BTS concerts
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 13:00
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Friday that President Lee Jae Myung has responded to her request for additional BTS concerts in Mexico, seemingly signaling the growing cultural diplomacy between the two governments.
“As I mentioned during my regular press conference, I sent a request to the Korean president about whether BTS could hold additional concerts in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said in Spanish in a video shared on TikTok. “I have received his response.”
She then read Lee’s letter, translated into Spanish, aloud.
“I am pleased to see the relationship between Korea and Mexico continue to deepen based on the mutual respect and trust between our two leaders,” Lee wrote. “The affection that the Mexican people show toward Korean culture and K-pop clearly demonstrates the depth of the cultural ties between our two countries.”
Lee confirmed that he conveyed the Mexican president’s request to BTS’s agency, but “since activities related to popular culture are led by private entities, government involvement may be limited.” However, he added, “I hope for a positive response [from BTS’s agency].”
He also expressed his desire for the two countries to maintain close communication through diplomatic channels on the matter before stating that he looks forward to meeting Sheinbaum again in the near future.
Sheinbaum concluded the video with footage from a BTS concert and told viewers to wait for good news.
Lee's response comes after Sheinbaum said on Jan. 26 that she had sent a diplomatic letter to the Korean president, requesting additional BTS concert dates for the country.
The group is set to perform in Mexico City on May 7, 9 and 10 as part of its world tour, which kicks off in April. The three concerts combined offered approximately 150,000 tickets, which reportedly sold out 37 minutes after sales began, with more than 1 million people seeking to secure seats.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)