South Korean, U.S. militaries to postpone announcing date of Freedom Shield exercise: Sources

The South Korean and U.S. militaries have decided to postpone announcing a date for this year's major springtime exercise due to differences over the scale of on-field drills, sources said Sunday.The allies had planned to make the announcement in a joint press briefing on Wednesday, but it was shelved after the U.S. military expressed reluctance over the South's proposal to minimize field training during the Freedom Shield exercise.The major exercise takes place every spring under an all-out war scenario as the allies seek to enhance readiness against North Korea's advancing nuclear and weapons programs.Under the current Lee Jae Myung administration, Seoul has sought to scale back the allies' on-field drills as an apparent gesture of reconciliation with Pyongyang, which has long criticized them as preparations for an invasion against it."The announcement was postponed due to coordination issues over on-field exercises," a military source said. "The South Korean side seeks to minimize on-field training, but the U.S. side has shown reservations."The U.S. military has reportedly expressed disapproval of the South's proposal as additional troops and equipment have already arrived in the country to take part in the drills.The two sides plan to undergo further coordination and announce the exercise later this month or early March.During the allies' major summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise last year, the two sides conducted only half of the approximately 40 on-field drills initially planned for the exercise period, staging the rest until the end of the year."The Freedom Shield exercise, planned for March, will take place normally," a Defense Ministry official said, noting that it will focus on verifying capabilities to ensure the transition of wartime operational control to the South Korean military, which currently lies with U.S. forces.Yonhap