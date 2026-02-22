 First ladies go shopping
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 19:02 Updated: 22 Feb. 2026, 19:09
Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, and Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva check fabric for traditional Korean attire, or hanbok, at Gwangjang Market in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 21. The Brazilian first lady arrived in Seoul on Saturday, a day earlier than her husband, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is set to hold summit talks with his Korean counterpart, President Lee Jae Myung, on Feb. 23 during his 3-day state visit to Korea. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, and Brazilian first lady Rosangela da Silva check fabric for traditional Korean attire, or  hanbok, at Gwangjang Market in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 21. 
 
The Brazilian first lady arrived in Seoul on Saturday, a day earlier than her husband, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is set to hold summit talks with his Korean counterpart, President Lee Jae Myung, on Feb. 23 during his 3-day state visit to Korea. 
 
 
