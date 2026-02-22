Korean, Brazilian presidents set to hold summit in Seoul on Monday

President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were set to hold summit talks on Monday, the Blue House said on Sunday, with the two leaders expected to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.Lula is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Sunday, marking his first state visit to Korea in 21 years, according to Blue House. The two leaders will hold a summit on Monday, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding and a state banquet.During the summit, the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, climate, energy, space, defense industry, science and technology, agriculture, education and culture, and people-to-people exchanges.Lee and Lula met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Canada in June last year, where they built a personal rapport by sharing experiences of overcoming adversity in their teens. Both Lee and Lula worked in factories in their youth and experienced workplace injuries.Lee extended an invitation for Lula to visit Korea during their meeting on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa in November.Rosangela Lula da Silva, Lula's wife, arrived in Korea on Saturday and met first lady Kim Hea Kyung, according to the presidential office. They visited Gwangjang Market, one of Seoul's largest traditional markets, to browse silk for traditional Korean clothing, or, and pick out matching traditional Korean rings.Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1959, Brazil has become Korea's largest trading partner in South America.Yonahp