 Korean, Brazilian presidents set to hold summit in Seoul on Monday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean, Brazilian presidents set to hold summit in Seoul on Monday

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 14:38
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for a photo ahead of their talks at the Group of Seven summit venue in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17, 2025. [YONHAP]

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for a photo ahead of their talks at the Group of Seven summit venue in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were set to hold summit talks on Monday, the Blue House said on Sunday, with the two leaders expected to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.
 
Lula is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Sunday, marking his first state visit to Korea in 21 years, according to Blue House. The two leaders will hold a summit on Monday, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding and a state banquet. 
 

Related Article

 
During the summit, the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, climate, energy, space, defense industry, science and technology, agriculture, education and culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
 
Lee and Lula met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Canada in June last year, where they built a personal rapport by sharing experiences of overcoming adversity in their teens. Both Lee and Lula worked in factories in their youth and experienced workplace injuries.
 
Lee extended an invitation for Lula to visit Korea during their meeting on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa in November.
 
Rosangela Lula da Silva, Lula's wife, arrived in Korea on Saturday and met first lady Kim Hea Kyung, according to the presidential office. They visited Gwangjang Market, one of Seoul's largest traditional markets, to browse silk for traditional Korean clothing, or hanbok, and pick out matching traditional Korean rings.
 
Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1959, Brazil has become Korea's largest trading partner in South America.

Yonahp
tags Brazil Lee Jae Myung Korea

More in Diplomacy

Korean, Brazilian presidents set to hold summit in Seoul on Monday

Moscow warns of retaliation, including 'asymmetric' measures, if Seoul joins initiative to arm Kyiv

Mexican president confirms that Lee responded to her request for additional BTS concerts

Blue House will continue 'friendly discussions' with Washington after U.S. Supreme Court tariff ruling

Trump notes Korea among countries supporting Gaza reconstruction

Related Stories

33.6% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

DP presidential candidate roasted over careless coffee comment

Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments

FDI pledges to Korea hit record high in 2025 amid eased political uncertainties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)