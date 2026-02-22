'Victory will be ours': Russian embassy hangs large banner ahead of Ukraine war anniversary
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 17:38 Updated: 22 Feb. 2026, 18:33
The Russian Embassy in Seoul hung a large banner declaring “Victory will be ours” on its building ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the removal of the banner, but the embassy has not complied.
The banner was recently placed on the outer wall of the embassy building in Jeong-dong, Jung District, central Seoul, according to diplomatic sources on Sunday. It features the Russian tricolor and the phrase “Victory will be ours” in Russian.
The slogan was used by the Soviet Union to mark victory in World War II. In recent years, it has also been used in Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine.
Diplomatic observers say it is highly unusual and contrary to the norm of mutual respect for a foreign mission in a host country’s capital to display such a message.
After confirming the installation, the Korean Foreign Ministry requested that the embassy remove the banner. The ministry expressed regret, in line with the government’s position that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine constitutes a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.
“The ministry has requested the removal of the banner, which could create unnecessary misunderstandings and diplomatic tension,” a Foreign Ministry official said. "Several European envoys stationed in Korea have also expressed their displeasure with the banner to our government."
However, the Russian Embassy did not remove the banner despite these objections. Embassy officials reportedly denied any political intent, saying the phrase has been used since the Soviet era and is unrelated to the war in Ukraine.
Despite the situation, the Korean government has no means to forcibly remove the banner. Under Article 22, Paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, host-country authorities may not enter diplomatic premises without the consent of the mission, and diplomatic missions are granted inviolability.
The issue is compounded by what observers describe as a pattern of public gestures by the Russian Embassy in support of the war.
On Feb. 11, Russian Ambassador to Korea Georgy Zinoviev said at a press conference held at the embassy that Russia would not forget what he described as the “greatness” of North Korean troops’ deployment to Russia.
The embassy is also planning to host a rally on Tuesday, Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the invasion, in support of Russia’s war effort.
On the third anniversary last year, Zinoviev said the date marked “the end of a unipolar era and the transition to a fair and democratic multipolar international order.” He spoke in Russian, and his remarks were translated into Korean at the event.
Experts say the embassy’s repeated controversial actions may reflect a deliberate signal from Moscow aimed at the South Korean government.
“It is unlikely that a sitting ambassador would repeatedly take such actions toward the host country without instructions from headquarters,” said Lee Byung-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “The moves could signal continued alignment with North Korea and a message regarding South Korea-U.S. cooperation.
