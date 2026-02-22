Yellow dust blankets most of the nation, with alerts issued for Seoul, Gyeonggi

Yellow dust is expected to blanket much of the nation on Sunday as northwestern winds blow dust originating from the Gobi Desert and the Mongolian Plateau into the country.Authorities issued a yellow dust “caution” alert at 2 p.m. for Seoul and southern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi — the second lowest of the four-tier system — after fine dust levels exceeded 300 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.A fine dust level of 81 to 150 micrograms per cubic meter is categorized as “bad,” while that of 151 micrograms per cubic meter or higher is classified as “very bad.”As of 2 p.m., the average hourly fine dust level reached 311 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 318 micrograms per cubic meter in Gyeonggi and 341 micrograms per cubic meter in the western province of South Chungcheong.Yellow dust carried by the winds is forecast to travel farther south later in the day.The National Institute of Environmental Research expects fine dust in the southeastern provinces of North and South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island to reach “very bad” levels in the late afternoon.Yellow dust is forecast to sweep the country on Monday, with fine dust in the broader capital area and the eastern province of Gangwon expected to reach “very bad” levels in the morning.Yonhap