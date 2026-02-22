North Korea's Kim cites 'upsurge' in national development during third day of ruling party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cited a new era of "upsurge" in national development as he reported works by the North's ruling party on the third day of its ninth congress, state media reported Sunday.Kim delivered the report to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea the previous day as the party congress entered its third day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The party's central committee "has fulfilled its important mission and role as the vanguard of the revolution, ushering in a new era of unprecedented changes and upsurge in the scope and depth of struggle and speed of development," the KCNA said, quoting Kim's report.The report also "clarified the new fighting strategy corresponding to the strong spirit of advance of the country [...] specified the prospective goals for all sectors and the tasks and ways for attaining them," The KCNA said, without specifying details.The congress expressed "full support" for Kim's report and unanimously recognized it as "a revolutionary guideline" to lead "more rapid development, faster change and greater progress," the news agency said.The congress, North Korea's highest decision-making body, kicked off Thursday for what may be several days of meetings, including reviews of past policy performance and the outlining of new policies on the economy, defense and other sectors.The congress is the first held since the eighth session in 2021. It is being closely watched for any messages toward Seoul or Washington, as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump have extended overtures to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.Yonhap