PPP to change name after June 3 local elections
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 20:35
The People Power Party (PPP) may soon adopt a new name, but only after the June 3 local elections.
The PPP leadership decided on Sunday to finalize its proposed name change after the June 3 local elections, according to the party spokesperson.
The decision was made during a closed-door Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, senior party spokesperson Rep. Choi Bo-yun said in a briefing after the meeting.
PPP leaders determined there was insufficient time to promote a new name to voters ahead of the local elections. They agreed to delay the renaming process until after the vote.
The party’s brand strategy task force narrowed the list of potential new names to two options: the Future Alliance Party and the Future Opening Republican Party, both translated from Korean. The official English versions of both names have not been announced.
“Although two proposed names were reported to the Supreme Council, there was a consensus that changing the party name should be done together with revisions to the party platform and basic policy,” Rep. Choi said, adding that “more in-depth discussions are needed through the local elections” and that “the final decision will be made at a general meeting of lawmakers.”
The PPP plans to hold a general meeting of its lawmakers on Monday. The meeting is expected to formalize plans to resume discussions on the name change after the local elections.
