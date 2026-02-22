Singer-actor Kim Dong-wan comes under fire after endorsing legalization of prostitution
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 16:20
Singer-actor Kim Dong-wan came under fire for a social media post endorsing the legalization of prostitution.
“In trying to eliminate red-light districts, the entire country is becoming one itself,” Kim said on a social media post on Tuesday.
“I cannot help but question the presence of red-light districts near churches, schools and police stations,” he continued. “This needs to be acknowledged and managed. As long as the reality of the growing number of single-person households is neglected, we should not simply brush [prostitution] aside with the logic that ignoring it will make it go away.”
When a netizen commented on the post, “I have mixed feelings about this issue. I’m not sure if legalization is the right answer,” Kim responded, “The reason I believe it should be legalized is that there are people who cannot [have sex] without paying. From a disease control perspective as well, I think it should be legalized.”
As criticism intensified over the remarks, Kim privated his account. However, he reopened the account to the public later that day and posted an additional message, pointing out that “there must be a reason behind why many European countries have legalized it.”
“I am concerned about the influx of minors [in prostitution], the absence of disease management and exploitation [...] that arise from not legalizing prostitution,” wrote Kim. “Turning away from reality without protecting and managing [those who need it] may amount to speaking of morality while evading responsibility.”
