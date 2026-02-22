Social media video of man allegedly mocking female students on bus sparks outrage, prompts company apology
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 14:15
An Indonesian national who posted a video in which he allegedly made sexually harassing remarks toward Korean female students on a bus has drawn public criticism. The company where he works issued an apology and said it would take disciplinary measures.
The video was uploaded to social media platforms, including X and Instagram, on Friday. It spread widely through online communities.
In the footage, the man speaks to female students seated next to him on a bus and says in Indonesian, “Ni cilor mau.” The phrase translates to “Do you want a snack?”
However, some online users alleged that “cilor,” which refers to a snack, sounds similar to “coli,” an Indonesian slang term for masturbation. They argued the remark carried a sexual connotation.
When the female students, who did not understand the meaning, appeared flustered, the man was seen mocking and laughing at their reaction.
The footage, filmed and posted on social media without the consent of those involved, quickly sparked criticism.
After online users identified the man as an employee of a domestic livestock distribution company, the firm moved swiftly to address the situation.
“We sincerely and deeply apologize for the great discomfort and hurt caused by our employee,” the company’s chief executive said in a statement. “Such inappropriate conduct runs directly counter to our values, and the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness.”
The company is verifying the facts based on reports and plans to take personnel measures in accordance with internal regulations, it said. The company will also conduct ethics training for all employees to prevent a recurrence.
The individual has since closed his social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok.
