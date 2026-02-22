 Unification Church leader returns to detention after court refuses to extend temporary release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Unification Church leader returns to detention after court refuses to extend temporary release

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 15:46
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 22, 2025, to attend a hearing on the legality of her arrest over charges of bribery linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee. [YONHAP]

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 22, 2025, to attend a hearing on the legality of her arrest over charges of bribery linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee. [YONHAP]

 
Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who faces trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, has returned to detention after a court rejected her request to extend her temporary release due to health issues, legal sources said Sunday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected Han's request to extend her suspension from detention, sending her back to jail the next day, according to the sources.
 

Related Article

 
On Feb. 11, the court suspended her detention through Saturday after she requested to stand trial without being detained due to health issues. Han reportedly received treatment for a recent fall during her release.
 
It marked Han's second temporary release from detention after being placed under arrest last September. A court allowed her to undergo eye surgery in November.
 
A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges of violating the political fund law and other offenses. She is suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady, among various other allegations.

Yonhap
tags Unification Church Han Hak-ja Kim Keon Hee

More in Social Affairs

Singer-actor Kim Dong-wan comes under fire after endorsing legalization of prostitution

Unification Church leader returns to detention after court refuses to extend temporary release

Bill providing legal basis for CCTVs in classroom sparks backlash from educators

Police failure to forward child abuse complaint to prosecutors sparks questions in South Gyeongsang

Social media video of man allegedly mocking female students on bus sparks outrage, prompts company apology

Related Stories

Unification Church leader returns to detention after medical release extension denied

Unification Church head detained as special counsel probes PPP collusion allegations

Unification Church leader temporarily released from detention over health issues

Police question jailed Unification Church leader over bribery allegations

Police transfer ex-close aide of Unification Church leader to prosecution over illegal political donations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)