Unification Church leader returns to detention after court refuses to extend temporary release

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who faces trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, has returned to detention after a court rejected her request to extend her temporary release due to health issues, legal sources said Sunday.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected Han's request to extend her suspension from detention, sending her back to jail the next day, according to the sources.On Feb. 11, the court suspended her detention through Saturday after she requested to stand trial without being detained due to health issues. Han reportedly received treatment for a recent fall during her release.It marked Han's second temporary release from detention after being placed under arrest last September. A court allowed her to undergo eye surgery in November.A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges of violating the political fund law and other offenses. She is suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady, among various other allegations.Yonhap