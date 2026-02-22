 Down with the ship
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 20:30
PARK YONG-SEOK

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok rejected calls to sever ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday. During a press conference convened to address Yoon’s life sentence for insurrection, Jang declared, “The targets we should actually separate from [within the party] are those who exploit the notion of breaking with the president to sow division within the party.” The implications are troubling. Jang’s stance not only betrays public expectations of change within a fragmented conservative bloc but also abdicates the responsibility of the main opposition party to act as a rational counterweight to the ruling party’s dominance. His repeated misjudgments suggest a fixation on appeasing hard-line supporters at the expense of broader credibility. 
 
