Invictus Games delegation to visit Korea to inspect Daejeon's bid to host competition

Officials from the Invictus Games Foundation will visit Korea this week to inspect the central city of Daejeon's bid to host the international sports competition for injured service members in 2029, the Veterans Ministry said Sunday.Daejeon, some 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of Seoul, is among three cities competing to host the 2029 games, alongside Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego.The officials will arrive in the country on Monday for a five-day trip to conduct on-site inspections of the city's nine sports arenas, other facilities and athlete accommodations, according to the ministry.The city plans to utilize the Daejeon National Cemetery as a cycling arena for the games.The Invictus Games Foundation is expected to announce the final winner in July following bidding presentations.Founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is a multinational sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members. They have taken place as a biennial event since 2023 after being held irregularly.Yonhap