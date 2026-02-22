 Invictus Games delegation to visit Korea to inspect Daejeon's bid to host competition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > More

print dictionary print

Invictus Games delegation to visit Korea to inspect Daejeon's bid to host competition

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 20:35
 
This image provided by the veterans ministry shows a poster for Daejeon's bid to host the Invictus Games in 2029 [MINISTRY OF PATRIOTS AND VETERANS AFFAIRS]

This image provided by the veterans ministry shows a poster for Daejeon's bid to host the Invictus Games in 2029 [MINISTRY OF PATRIOTS AND VETERANS AFFAIRS]

 
Officials from the Invictus Games Foundation will visit Korea this week to inspect the central city of Daejeon's bid to host the international sports competition for injured service members in 2029, the Veterans Ministry said Sunday.
 
Daejeon, some 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of Seoul, is among three cities competing to host the 2029 games, alongside Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego.
 

Related Article

 
The officials will arrive in the country on Monday for a five-day trip to conduct on-site inspections of the city's nine sports arenas, other facilities and athlete accommodations, according to the ministry.
 
The city plans to utilize the Daejeon National Cemetery as a cycling arena for the games.
 
The Invictus Games Foundation is expected to announce the final winner in July following bidding presentations.
 
Founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is a multinational sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members. They have taken place as a biennial event since 2023 after being held irregularly.

Yonhap
tags Korea Invictus Games host Daejeon

More in More

Invictus Games delegation to visit Korea to inspect Daejeon's bid to host competition

Korea women's badminton team wins gold at Asia Team Championships

His uncle runs Hyundai Motor Group. Shin Woo-hyun just wants to race in F1.

Women's badminton No. 1 An Se-young remains unbeaten in first month of year

Netflix Korea ready to rumble as it starts streaming WWE to local screens this week

Related Stories

Korea submits bid to host Invictus Games in 2029

Daejeon to play host to 7th UCLG Congress

Competing for the 2036 Olympiad

'Boring city' no longer: Why Daejeon hotel bookings are up 190%

Daejeon, Sejong only cities outside Seoul metro area that grew over past 8 months, gov't data says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)